Lee’s Summit police locate missing elderly man

Bruce H. Hahn, 74, was last seen Wednesday in Leawood. (Lee's Summit Police Department) Bruce H. Hahn, 74, was last seen Wednesday in Leawood. (Lee's Summit Police Department)
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -

Lee’s Summit police were seeking help in locating a missing elderly man.

Bruce H. Hahn, 74, had last been seen on Wednesday in Leawood.

At 3:22 p.m., the police department said that he had been found safe.

