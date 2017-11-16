Lee’s Summit police locate missing elderly man

Bruce H. Hahn, 74, was last seen Wednesday in Leawood. (Lee's Summit Police Department)

Lee’s Summit police were seeking help in locating a missing elderly man.

Bruce H. Hahn, 74, had last been seen on Wednesday in Leawood.

At 3:22 p.m., the police department said that he had been found safe.

