More millennials using Botox to prevent wrinkles

Millennials are more in love with Botox now than ever, but it’s not to look younger. Doctors are saying it’s to prevent the formation of future wrinkles. (Graphicstock)

Millennials are more in love with Botox now than ever, but it’s not to look younger.

Doctors are saying it’s to prevent the formation of future wrinkles.

The lifestyle drug never used to be on 27-year-old Ashley Burdolski’s mind. However, when a friend told her it can prevent future wrinkles, her mindset shifted.

“You see people sometimes who are older, and they go into get it and they’re trying to reverse what’s already happened. I feel like if you can do it now at a younger age, why not,” Burdolski said.

In 2016, $7 million was spent on Botox procedures. This is up 4 percent since 2015.

Although the majority of Botox procedures are done on people in the age range of 40-54, about 1.2 million Botox procedures - 18 percent of the total - were performed on patients in their 30s. And, more than 100,000 were patients in their 20s, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

Plastic surgeon Dr. Spencer Eagan said he’s seen the trend in his practice.

“We are seeing more and more younger patients coming in for evaluation. Probably the bulk is still mid age individuals. But we are seeing more younger patients coming in because they are seeing more about the preventative benefit,” Eagan said.

In addition to the preventative benefit, he says Hollywood trends and social media could have their part in the uptick.

“I think some of it is a marketing piece. We are starting to see a bit more marketing and I think people are talking,” Eagan said.

Eagan said Botox is one of the most common procedures performed in the cosmetic realm.

“And it’s one of the most successful. So as you’re seeing the effects of it in mid-aged women or men, I think some of that is trickling down,” Eagan said.

He said people will typically get around 40 units of Botox per session.

“It’s FDA approved for both frown lines and the wrinkles that are outside of the eye, called the crow’s feet,” Eagan said.

This puts a price tag of over $400 for a typical visit.

“Every patient is different in terms of how long it lasts. What we tend to say is about three or four months is pretty typical. But even along those lines, we have some patients who come three months on the dot. They come back and get the repeat Botox. We have other ones that come back nine and even 12 months where they’re still not even back to their baseline,” Eagan said.

Though many are using the lifestyle drug for preventative care, Eagan said some use it for medical reasons.

“Certain type of pain syndromes for even hyper-hydrosis, which is just a long complicated way of saying people that sweat a lot in their armpits,” Eagan said.

For 28-year-old Rebecka Smith, she started getting Botox 10 years ago to help with her migraines. She said its helped significantly, but it then turned into a pleasant side effect.

“Obviously you start to notice the other benefits of it. It starts to open up your eyes. Then here in the past couple years I’ve been introduced to doing it under the eyebrow to kind of arch the eyebrows and give us that look all of us girls are going for,” Smith said.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Botox for cosmetic use in 2002.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.