Reward raised for information about arson that destroyed 7 Harrisonville businesses

The Greater KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline and the Harrisonville, MO Police Department are seeking information from the public in regard to an arson that happened in December of 2016 at the Gaslight Plaza shopping mall in Harrisonville.

Investigators continue to search for answers in the arson and further information is sought in regard to the cause and motive of the fire.

Seven businesses were impacted by the Dec. 13, 2016, fire, and losses and damages totaled over $1 million.

An additional $500 has been added to the existing reward bringing the total up to a possible $2,500 for anonymous information leading to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information about the arson is asked to call the TIPS Hotline (816) 474-TIPS.

