Man on the loose after police chase ends near 40th, Euclid

Police in east Kansas City say a man is on the loose after a traffic stop turned into a police chase early Thursday morning.

The chase started at about 2 a.m. when officers tried to stop a vehicle for failing to stop at a stop sign near 40th Street and Euclid Avenue.

Instead of pulling over, the driver sped up and drove away from the officers.

The chase did not last long as the driver struck a parked car, which hit another car, about a block away.

After the crash, the driver got out of the car and ran away.

Police are still looking for the suspect but say they know his identity.

All three cars were towed from the scene. Multiple vehicles had their bumpers ripped off and windows shattered as a result of the crash.'

No one was seriously injured.

