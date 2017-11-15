Basehor police investigating city's first armed robbery in five years

Frightening moments were caught on camera during an armed robbery at a Casey's location in Basehor.

Frightening moments were caught on camera during an armed robbery at a Casey's location in Basehor.

A detective who watched surveillance video from Casey’s again and again says the gun looks like a MAC-10/MAC-11 variant, something that fell out of favor more than a decade ago.

Basehor police tell KCTV5 News the armed robbery, the city's first in five years, happened around midnight on Sunday.

The video shows the robber's face being hidden by a distinctive white mask.

Investigators also are interested in the gun.

“You don’t find a lot of those anymore," Basehor police detective sergeant David Duvall said. "It is a weapons system popular in the 80s.”

Police say the car driven by the suspect was a dark green Nissan Altima between the years 1997-2001. The car has a spoiler and a tan interior, only about 50 of those in the metro. The rear plate is taped over with a blue and white star pattern.

In another odd detail, police say a second person was laying down in the back seat.

“Maybe somebody knows that their daughter is dating someone who drives a vehicle like this and was out Sunday night," Duvall said.

The robbery took about 20 seconds and the suspect had specific demands.

If you have information, contact Duvall and the police department at 913-724-3397.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.