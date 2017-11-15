Kansas City puppy abandoned, tied to telephone pole with iPhone cord

Someone tied up and abandoned a puppy that was so sick it was struggling to survive when a volunteer discovered her outside of the KC Pet Project.

They rushed her to the shelter's Parvo Ward and nursed her back to health.

Paige, who is named after the woman who found her, was tied to a telephone pole with an iPhone cord.

She was sick and needed help, but has come a long way from the day a volunteer found her tied to a pole outside of the KC Pet Project.

"She noticed the puppy did not look well," said Tori Fugate, the director of marketing and communications for KC Pet Project. "She was vomiting, could barely walk. She was very, very sick."

At first, staff worried very skinny Paige wouldn't make it through the first night of medical treatment. Every year they treat about 100 dogs for Parvo. The treatment costs about $500 per dog.



Staff say the best way to protect pets from Parvo is to vaccinate.

