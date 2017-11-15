Hazmat crew on scene of overturned semi in Kansas City - KCTV5

Hazmat crew on scene of overturned semi in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A semi-truck rollover happened at Northeast 76th Street and North Flintlock.

A Kansas City Fire Department hazardous materials crew has been called to the scene because the overturned semi may be leaking ethanol.

The driver was not seriously hurt in the accident.

