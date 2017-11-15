Parkville yoga instructor charged with child molestation

A local man who teaches yoga to children is now in jail accused of molesting one of those children.

Christian Hammond, 22, taught yoga at a Montessori school, whose website advertises services for infants up to nine years old.

He was charged Wednesday with second-degree child molestation. A 6-year-old boy told police Hammond reached down his pants on several occasions.

The boy said it happened after yoga class at his school when Hammond would give him a hug, most recently last Tuesday.

Court documents say Hammond admitted to touching the boy inappropriately outside his clothing, but denied anything more than that.

It was a Children’s Services worker who first contacted police on Thursday due to a hotline call.

The school staff had no comment on the matter.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.