Lawrence students helps homeless, low-income women

A Lawrence teen is trying to give back in a major way to help homeless and low-income women, and she's hoping to inspire people throughout the area.

Taylor Hamby is only 16 years old, but she has her eyes on a bigger picture -- helping those that sometimes can't help themselves.

With a car stuff with towels and sheets, Hamby is ready to make a big change.

"It just like slowly added up and kept going, and then this morning, I looked at it and was like, 'I don't think I can fit this in my car,'" she said.

Her goal is to make 500 reusable sanitary napkins for homeless and low-income women in Lawrence.

"The first thing that popped up was America's menstrual crisis and that was like, 'Oh this is a problem!' And the fact that I didn't realize it was a problem made me realize that other people need to know about it," Hamby said.

Hamby says she was inspired to start helping after digging into the issue. She points out women without money are forced to use unsafe methods for their periods that can lead to more health issues down the line.

She says even if her goal isn't met, she hopes to see things move in the right direction

"Even if they don't help me with my project, if they realize that this is an issue, they're more likely to then donate disposable pads or tampons to shelters or help in any other way," she said.

So how can you help? Hamby is hosting a party Wednesday night at Free State High School. There they'll be cutting templates with the towels and sheets to make the pads.

Or, you can donate here.

