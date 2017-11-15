Olathe neighbors say recurring low clearance bridge problem almost laughable

A truck damaged a BNSF Railway bridge on Spruce in Olathe, after the driver failed to heed multiple warning signs about the low clearance. (Olathe PD)

A truck damaged a BNSF Railway bridge on Spruce in Olathe, after the driver failed to heed multiple warning signs about the low clearance.

A Loffredo Fresh Produce truck tried to pass through Wednesday morning and failed. The signs clearly indicate the clearance is 11 feet, 4 inches.

Oopsies... truck didn't quite make it. On @KCTV5 at 6 - we take a look at the ongoing problems w/this bridge pic.twitter.com/Twl7WggGLN — Natalie Davis (@NatalieKCTV5) November 15, 2017

By the afternoon, trains were traveling the bridge as usual and the roadway beneath it was clear.

BNSF Railway, which owns the bridge, told KCTV5 the bridge was inspected and determined to be structurally sound, although the bridge crash beam was damaged. Rail traffic was not impacted.

Neighbors say the recurring problem has become almost laughable. Everyone knows about this bridge.

“It seems like once a week, at least once a month, there’s constantly a truck that thinks he’s mightier than all and can beat the bridge,” said Olathe resident Jennifer Russell.

Russell said she thinks the city has done a good job doing what they can to warn truck drivers. They’ve posted signs well ahead of the bridge as well as flashing lights.

A spokesperson for the City of Olathe said they’ve looked at lowering the roadway, but they worry that could cause drainage problems.

BNSF Railways said they have no plans to elevate the bridge.

Another train bridge to the east was elevated about 10 years ago. The city told KCTV5, when it comes to the bridge on Spruce, that’s not feasible.

To do the work, they’d need to re-direct the track temporarily. They said that’s not doable with all the homes and businesses taking up the surrounding land.

