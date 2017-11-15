Following Texas church shooting, Independence police to host chu - KCTV5

Following Texas church shooting, Independence police to host church security training

The Independence Police Department will be hosting training geared towards church security. 

Strategos International will be conducting the training sessions on Dec. 12 and Jan. 16, 2018 at the Independence Police Department at 223 N. Memorial Dr. 

Church leaders and security teams are welcomed to attend. 

The courses are announced days after a church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas. 

