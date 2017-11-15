Truman Medical Center seeks senior volunteers to soothe newborns in need of extra care

Truman Medical Center has an opportunity to volunteer with some of their most precious patients. (Graphicstock)

A new program, TMC Rockers, enlists volunteers to hold, cuddle and soothe newborns in need of extra care in the NICU.

Research shows that babies receiving care from cuddle volunteers gained weight faster, required less medication, and got out of the hospital sooner.

Some newborns might spend weeks, if not months, in the hospital. Sometimes they are alone — parents oftentimes have to care for other children or have jobs they must go to in order to keep health insurance.

“It’s just adding a little extra love and another set of arms," said Niki Donawa with the hospital. To have someone else that is just caring enough to come in and give them, even more, love is just awesome.”



TMC Rockers is looking for senior volunteers, age 55 +. Volunteers must be in good health, undergo a TB screen and complete all training needed for the program.



If you are interested, click here or call TMC Hospital Hill at 816-404-3300 or TMC Lakewood at 816-404-9710.

