Man arrested at Lenexa storage facility charged with abandoning wife's corpse, endangering children

A 35-year-old man has been charged with felonies in connection with dismembering and abandoning his wife’s corpse, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday.

Justin Rey faces felony charges of abandonment of a corpse and endangering the welfare of a child for his actions in the case.

According to court records, Lenexa, KS, police were alerted by a storage facility of a suspicious person who talked about his wife's death during childbirth. The man, Rey, had with him a two-year-old child and a newborn child. He told police that his wife had died and she was inside an Igloo cooler in the Lenexa storage facility.

The police agencies determined that the suspect, his pregnant wife and two-year-old child checked into a hotel in the 8800 block of Leeds Road in Kansas City, MO, on Sept. 25. She was last seen on Oct. 20.

Hotel management told police that three days after she was last seen, the suspect called the front desk and disguised his voice as a woman. Surveillance video showed the suspect walking out of the hotel that same day pulling the cooler and a toddler was walking beside him.

The following day human remains were found inside the cooler at the storage facility in Lenexa.

Rey told Lenexa police that his wife died after childbirth. He then said he cut her up and disposed of parts of her body and put the rest of her remains in the cooler. Rey told KCPD that he spent Friday and Saturday with the dead woman's body before he dismembered her. His children were in the room as he dismembered and disposed of her, he told police.

Prosecutors have requested a bond of $100,000.

Here are the charging documents from the Jackson County Prosecutor's office.

