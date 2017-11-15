Wanted: Terry Wright - KCTV5

Wanted: Terry Wright

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Terry Wright is wanted on a Lee's Summit warrant for possession of child pornography.
LEE'S SUMMMIT, MO (KCTV) -

Terry Wright is wanted on a Lee’s Summit warrant for possession of child pornography.

The crime occurred this year, the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers says.

His last known address was in Lee’s Summit, but his current location is unknown.

Wright is not currently a registered sex offender.

