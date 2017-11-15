She's a Pistol shooting suspect De'Anthony Wiley returns to court after mistrial

Wiley is one of four suspects charged with assaulting and killing John Beiker, owner of She's a Pistol gun shop, in January of 2015. (KCTV5)

For De'Anthony Wiley, the first steps towards another trial began Wednesday at the Johnson County courthouse.

In October, a mistrial was declared Wiley’s case after he suffered a medical emergency.

While in court, Wiley's next hearing was scheduled for Dec 20.

According to court documents, Wiley entered the store on Jan. 9, and was talking with Becky, Jon’s wife about a gun. That’s when three more men entered the store.

Police say Wiley pulled out a gun and pointed it at Becky. Jon came in from the back room. and was killed in a shootout.

In July attorneys for Wiley announced he was willing to plead guilty to murder, but prosecutors rejected the deal.

Wiley's defense lawyers later filed the bombshell motion calling the killing of Jon Bieker self-defense.

Two of the four suspects are now serving sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years.

One of the other suspects, Nicquan Midgyett has a plea hearing on Friday.

As for Wiley, Wednesday is just about rescheduling and deciding when he will stand trial again.

