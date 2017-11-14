McCaskill says she was harassed while interning in Washington D.C.

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) detailed her experience with sexual harassment in Washington D.C.

McCaskill said Tuesday she was harassed more than once when she was an intern on Capitol Hill during the 1970s.

McCaskill says she didn't report it.

"It was something that I felt I have to choose between my career and coming forward," she told The Washington Examiner.

In a second interview, she said she learned to avoid situation where she might be cornered by a harasser.

