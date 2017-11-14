McCaskill says she was harassed while interning in Washington D. - KCTV5

McCaskill says she was harassed while interning in Washington D.C.

Posted: Updated:
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) detailed her experience with sexual harassment in Washington D.C. 

McCaskill said Tuesday she was harassed more than once when she was an intern on Capitol Hill during the 1970s. 

McCaskill says she didn't report it. 

"It was something that I felt I have to choose between my career and coming forward," she told The Washington Examiner. 

In a second interview, she said she learned to avoid situation where she might be cornered by a harasser. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.