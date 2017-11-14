Police seek man in Northland who is exposing himself, looking in windows

The Park Hill School District is warning parents after they say a man exposed himself to students on Tuesday morning. (KCTV5)

Police in the Northland are looking for a man who they believe exposed himself to children and may have shined a flashlight into apartment bedrooms near I-29 and Barry Road.

The Park Hill School District has warned parents after they say the man exposed himself to Tiffany Ridge Elementary students Tuesday morning.

The incident happened near the Crossing at Barry Road apartment complex on Barry Road and Cross Creek Road.

The man exposed himself to one girl and called another student an "inappropriate name."

In a statement, the district said the students immediately reported the incident to an adult.

Kansas City police say the man was 20-45 years old, 5'8" to 6' tall and weighed 130-190 pounds. He also possibly has short blond hair or bald, a greyish-brown goatee, larger belly and hairy chest.

According to police, the man has been waiting in apartment complexes along Barry Road and along Interstate 29 and exposing himself to young girls.

Parents at The Reserve at Barry said at least two of the incident happened there. One was a man outside with his pants down and the other was shining a flashlight into apartment bedrooms after dark.

Parents near the Tiffany Ridge Elementary School told KCTV5 News that they are taking turns walking each other's children home. They aren't really scared, but have been having safety talks with their children.

“I am concerned now," said parent Sonia Wedehra. "I just told her to be more aware and conscious of the surroundings and, if she finds something unusual or something strange, she should report to any interested adult, a teacher or some other parent.”

If you have any information about this man, please contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

