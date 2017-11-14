Want to save 30 percent on groceries? Experts say apps could be key

Welsh says the better a shopper is at using the apps, the more they will save. (KCTV5)

Everyone loves saving money.

Especially when it’s something frequently purchased, like groceries.

Clipping coupons from the Sunday paper can be time-consuming. But there’s a whole slew of free apps that can solve that problem.

Grocery Saving Expert, Maureen Welsh says the apps are all worth it.

"I think sometimes people will decide, do I want to save time or do I want to save money. The apps allow you to do both,” Welsh said. “It's very convenient.”

She says if people are looking to save money on their grocery bill, all they need is a smartphone and a quick download or two.

It starts by seeing if one’s favorite store has an app.

“Because then you can see what the sales are for that week,” Welsh said.

In the HyVee app, customers can check out deals, download coupons, make shopping lists and then load it all to an attached fuel saver card for check out.

“So, you're saving by getting the sales, you're saving by being organized, you're saving by seeing how much you're actually spending, and then you're saving with the coupons,” Welsh said. “So, it just adds up.”

If that doesn’t perk shoppers interest, the appeal of getting free money just for shopping might.

There are many cash-back apps that give customers money after buying an item.

"Walmart has a savings catcher app. They compare the sales prices in the area to what you purchased at Walmart. Then they will give you the difference in a cash rebate on a card that you can use in future shopping excursions at Walmart,” Welsh added.

Welsh says Ibotta and Check Out 51 are two other helpful rebate apps.

“They operate the same way, which is great because you can double your savings because you can use both at the same time,” Welsh said.

Each week the apps identify several grocery products.

“So, if Heinz ketchup is one of their promotions, you can click on it and it'll give you $.50 cash back on that Heinz,” Welsh added.

Customers must simply upload a picture of a receipt and once verified, cash is put into their account.

Welsh says the better a shopper is at using the apps, the more they will save.

“If you can double down on Ibotta and Check Out 51, on top of the savings catcher with Walmart, in addition to using coupons, you can probably save around 30 percent on your groceries when you're using them all in conjunction,” Welsh said.

Welsh says all shoppers need to do is make a little extra time, and they can save cash.

“You'll be amazed at how easy it is to work through it and how proficient you'll get,” Welsh said.

