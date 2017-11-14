Man who dumped dead deer near Jazz District apologizes, says he will clean it up

Illegal dumping investigator Alan Ashurst says the man dumped the deer in the brush near 22nd Terrace and Vine on Monday morning. (City of Kansas City, MO)

City officials say the man who dumped a dead deer near the 18th and Vine Jazz District called them and wants to make things right.

Officials say the man called them and said he wanted to apologize and fix the issue.

Officials told the man he could do so by going back and removing the deer from the area.

Mounted cameras in the area were able to capture a clear picture of the man who removed the license plate from his truck.

Ashurst says this is popular dumping site, and that is why there are cameras there and at several other locations across the city from Platte County to Missouri Highway 150. He says illegal dumping is a big problem, but it is getting better.

“The fact that people think it’s OK to do this kind of thing in their own neighborhoods is a huge problem,” Ashurst said.

Illegal dumping is a misdemeanor and a $500 fine in Kansas City, MO.

Court records show that the same man was charged with illegal disposal of wildlife, a misdemeanor, in 2011 in Jackson County. He pleaded guilty in 2014 and was fined $50.50.

