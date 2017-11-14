Man charged in killings in Kansas City, Independence

Jerome Roberson, 31, was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. (KCPD)

A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally shooting two men within days of each other.

Jerome Roberson, 31, was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He's accused in the Oct. 28 death of 29-year-old Brandan Ray Brown at a trailer park in Independence and the Nov. 2 death of Michael Cantwell in a vehicle in Kansas City. Court records say the homicides had witnesses.

Police had asked the public for help locating Roberson before he was arrested Saturday night at a home in Kansas City. He is jailed in Jackson County. Prosecutors have sought $500,000 bond in each case.

No attorney is listed for Roberson in online court records.

