Man charged in killings in Kansas City, Independence - KCTV5

Man charged in killings in Kansas City, Independence

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Jerome Roberson, 31, was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. (KCPD) Jerome Roberson, 31, was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. (KCPD)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -

A Kansas City man has been charged with fatally shooting two men within days of each other.

Jerome Roberson, 31, was charged Monday with two counts of second-degree murder and armed criminal action. He's accused in the Oct. 28 death of 29-year-old Brandan Ray Brown at a trailer park in Independence and the Nov. 2 death of Michael Cantwell in a vehicle in Kansas City. Court records say the homicides had witnesses.

Police had asked the public for help locating Roberson before he was arrested Saturday night at a home in Kansas City. He is jailed in Jackson County. Prosecutors have sought $500,000 bond in each case.

No attorney is listed for Roberson in online court records.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.