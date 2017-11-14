Well-balanced Missouri dominates Wagner

Kassius Robinson scored 23 points, Jontay Porter had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Missouri routed Wagner 99-55 on Monday night. (KCTV5)

Kassius Robinson scored 23 points, Jontay Porter had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Missouri routed Wagner 99-55 on Monday night.

The Tigers found no difficulty scoring in the absence of star freshman Michael Porter Jr. Five different Tigers scored in double figures.

Missouri (2-0) shot 68 percent from the field, including 12 for 22 from beyond the arc. Robertson led Missouri with five 3-pointers and eight different Tigers made at least one 3.

The Seahawks had trouble against Missouri's height. Nobody on the Wagner (1-1) roster is listed as taller than 6 feet 9 inches, while the Tigers used three players - Jeremiah Tilmon, Jontay Porter and Reed Nikko - above 6 feet 10 inches. Wagner committed 32 fouls and had three players foul out.

Tilmon fouled out with 11:07 remaining in the second half. The freshman played just 10 minutes.

Jordan Barnett and Kevin Puryear finished with 13 and 12 points, respectively, for Missouri.

The Tigers outscored Wagner in the paint (36-22) and 37-22 off the bench. Blake Francis led the Seahawks with 17 points.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: Even without their star freshman, Michael Porter Jr., the Tigers look well-rounded to start the season. Freshmen Jontay Porter and Jeremiah Tilmon have each scored and helped free up the floor for returning players Jordan Barnett and Kevin Puryear.

Wagner: The Seahawks lost their four leading scorers from last year, and that was evident in its low-scoring effort against Missouri. Wagner will likely endure some growing pains after replacing nearly half of its roster.

UP NEXT

Missouri hits the road for the first time this season to face Utah. The Utes dominated Prairie View A&M and Mississippi Valley State in their first two contests.

Wagner plays its first home game Saturday against American, which got blown out against Kansas State to open its season.

