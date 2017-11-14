3 charged in shootout with Kansas City police and FBI

Aggravated assault charges were filed Monday against 27-year-old Ernest Jones (left); 25-year-old Arthur Mitchell; and 32-year-old Jason Trevillion. (Wyandotte County Jail)

The Wyandotte County District Attorney has filed charges against three men who were wounded in a shootout with FBI and Kansas City, KS police officers last week.

Aggravated assault charges were filed Monday against 32-year-old Jason Trevillion; 27-year-old Ernest Jones; and 25-year-old Arthur Mitchell.

The Kansas City Star reports police said the gunfight started when several officers in the FBI's Violent Crimes Task Force tried to stop a car in Kansas City, KS on Nov. 6.

The three people in the car suffered non-life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured.

Further information on what prompted the officers to stop the car and how many officers were involved have not been released.

A police spokesman said Kansas City, KS officers who were placed on leave are back on duty.

