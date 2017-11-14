MCC hosts event to bolster businesses run by veterans

The Outreach Business Forum "For Those Who Have Served" will take place at the MCC-Penn Valley Education Center. (Facebook/MCC-Penn Valley Campus)

Those returning from combat sometimes struggle with returning to civilian life.

On Tuesday, a group wants to make sure United States veterans have a job and the resources necessary to learn about business.

The event, hosted by Metropolitan Community College will help veterans who own their own business. They will meet one-on-one with representatives from federal and state agencies and other large corporations to get insight on how to grow their company.

Veterans hoping to start their own business are also invited to attend and to get their questions answered.

There are three components of the day.

There are three components of the day.

First, workshops will be offered to help veteran-owned businesses. Topics include how to market your company, certification, procurement technical assistance services, and the 10 C's of Lending.

Second, MCC will honor the service of its student and employee veterans with a special luncheon featuring speaker Michele Carter. Carter is the deputy vice chancellor for finance and administration at Central Texas College.

The college has a "Vet Success on Campus" office, which provides support for veteran students as they navigate school and their educational goals.

"Outreach to military and veteran students is essential," Carter said. "As a community college, we have an open admissions policy, and many of our students are first-generation college students."

Third, veteran-owned businesses will have a chance to meet with representatives of municipalities, state and federal governmental entities, and other regional institutions.

"The day will be just a small effort of our appreciation and commitment to thank the many men and women for their service. This day is truly for those who served," says Chris Kelly, MCC's Supplier Diversity Program coordinator.

