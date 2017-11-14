Doctors at Children's Mercy push for flu vaccinations as flu season approaches

Doctors at Children's Mercy Hospital say they're already seeing flu cases and say even more are on the way. (AP)

Sniffling, sneezing, body aches and chills.

It's flu season, and doctors are making sure metro families are protected.

Flu season is expected to peak between December and February.

Dr. Christopher Harrison says the best way to protect oneself and loved ones is to get the flu vaccine. One in every three unvaccinated children are predicted to get influenza. While one in nine unvaccinated adults will contract the virus.

Despite those numbers, not everyone plans to get the flu shot.

“I don’t get them anymore because the only time I ever had the flu, was when I got the flu shot,” Bill Node said. “I do believe in vaccinations for children, but for adults, no.”

Doctors say the flu vaccine takes two weeks before it starts working.

