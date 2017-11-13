Pedestrian in critical condition after struck by vehicle near Independence, Topping

The coldest air will be in the upper Midwest. This will send periodic waves of cold air into Kansas City throughout the winter. The combination of precipitation and temperatures give the city its 2017-2018 Wintercast.More >
A pregnant woman did everything she could to protect her unborn baby when she was brutally attacked at work.More >
Police in Kansas City are still looking for a suspect in a triple-homicide case.More >
A heartwarming moment between a Walmart cashier and a customer shows a little patience and understanding can make all the difference.More >
They joke that it’s the most popular game you’ve never heard of, but disc golf is a pretty big deal in Kansas City.More >
A local parents teacher organization is under investigation after money vanished from their bank account.More >
An Oklahoma woman who married her biological mother has pleaded guilty to incestMore >
A 1-year-old child who was improperly buckled into a car seat was the only survivor of a freeway crash in suburban Detroit.More >
Is it a sheep? Is it a goat? What's it doing at a truck stop? These are the questions being asked in Higginsville.More >
