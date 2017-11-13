Pedestrian in critical condition after struck by vehicle near In - KCTV5

Pedestrian in critical condition after struck by vehicle near Independence, Topping

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck Monday evening.

It happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Independence and Topping avenues.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

 The driver of the vehicle that struck the victim remained on the scene.

