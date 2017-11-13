Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle - KCTV5

Pedestrian in critical condition after being struck by vehicle

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

An individual is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle at Independence and Topping. 

Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene. 

The incident was reported at 9:40 p.m. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.