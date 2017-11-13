Police: Olathe elementary school's PTO under investigation

A local parents teacher organization is under investigation after money vanished from their bank account.
PTO board members at Briarwood Elementary school in Olathe suspect embezzlement. On Monday night, parents received an explanation at a meeting.
Concerned parents were inside that meeting for more than two hour.
However, a school representative blocked us at the front doors and wouldn’t share any details about the criminal investigation.
Olathe police confirmed Monday afternoon an investigation was underway after PTO members filed a complaint last month.
Board members have been tight lipped about the crime but shared some details online concerning several missing deposits that were not made in the spring of last year.
A little over a week ago, board members posted a status on the school’s Facebook page that read in part, “with a new representative assigned we have established a new accounting system with strict guidelines and open communication.”
Those missing funds support school activities and to help with special events.
Board members say they noticed the money was missing in August.
No arrest have been made. Police say more than $1,500 was missing but did not provide an exact amount. The school district would not provide a comment.
Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
