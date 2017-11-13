Employee, seven months pregnant, attacked at local Wendy's

A pregnant woman did everything she could to protect her unborn baby when she was brutally attacked at work.

A homeless man is charged with beating her because he was upset with her service at a fast food restaurant.

The victim was working at a Platte County Wendy's location when she told an upset customer he had to leave the store or she would call police.

Witnesses say the angry customer hit the woman in the head with a closed fist across the counter. The impact caused her to fall to the floor.

The woman, who is seven months pregnant, told police she kept her hands on her stomach to shield her baby, which meant she couldn't block repeated blows to her head and back.

"She fought to turn herself away from the attack to protect her unborn baby," said Eric Zahnd, Platte County Prosecuting Attorney.

Derrick Proctor, 45, is charged with felony assault and could face up to four years in prison if convicted.

"There is no cheeseburger," Zahnd said. "There is no milkshake that is worth somebody getting assaulted."

Court records state that hospital staff who examined the victim said her unborn child appeared to be healthy, but would require further evaluation.

Prosecutors say if it is discovered that the baby was injured by the attack it is possible that more charges could be filed.

