Victim from triple-homicide left behind husband, 7-year-old daughter

Police in Kansas City are still looking for a suspect in a triple-homicide case.

Officers were called to 17th Street and Poplar Avenue about 10 a.m. Friday on a shooting.

Investigators on Sunday released the identities of two of the three killed.

Jennifer Zimmerman, 30, and Yessenia Ahumada, 25, have been identified as the two women killed.

The male victim has not been released yet. Police are attempting to contact relatives outside of the country.

For Ahumada's family, the loss has been tough.

"She was a real good person, she wanted to help everybody," said Edward Millbrook, her father-in-law. "You know, that's the kind of person she was. She would do anything for you and she just....I feel she was at the wrong place at the wrong time."

She was visiting friends when she was killed.

She leaves behind a husband and a seven-year-old daughter, whose birthday came one day after the shooting.

"We had her birthday," Millbrook said. "She said, 'I just wish I could see my mama face one more time.'"

Her family is seeking help in paying for her memorial. If you are interested in helping out, visit the link below.

