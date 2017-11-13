Royals manager Ned Yost says he's lucky to be alive

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost says he is lucky to be alive following a fall that broke his pelvis.

Yost last week fell about 20 feet from a tree on his property in Georgia.

On Monday, Yost said he was checking safety straps on a set of tree stands when one gave out.

"As soon as I grabbed my strap to reach up, it was like a hangman's gallow," Yost said. "The bottom just went out."

Yost, after falling, called his wife Debra.

“She was about 15 minutes away, turned around and met the 911 emergency guys at the gate and they came back and got me," he said.

Yost was life-flighted 23 minutes to the intensive care unit at the emergency room.

After the surgery, the trauma doctor said he was lucky to be alive.

“These types of injuries result in death 25-30 percent of the time and your fracture was so significant that you were losing blood to the point that you were starting to crash and we were losing you.”

Yost said he can’t bear any weight on his legs.

Right now, he’s in a lot of pain and he will be in a wheel chair for the next couple months. Yost will then rehab for a few months before being good to go for spring training.

He said he is grateful to be alive.

“If I didn’t have my phone, Deb was on her way to Montgomery," he said. "She wasn’t coming back that night and I probably would have died there in a couple hours.”

