Disc golfers fight to save course at Swope Park

They joke that it’s the most popular game you’ve never heard of, but disc golf is a pretty big deal in Kansas City.

Matt Crowe has been playing disc golf since 1999. He’s a competitor whose whole family loves the sport.

"My kids have been playing since they were in a stroller," he said.

But the disc golf course at Swope Park could be going away to make room for KC Pet Project’s new animal shelter.

“We agree, it’s something that’s needed in Kansas City. We understand that. Initially, we were told we were going to lose a few acres. Most recently now, the whole footprint has changed," said Jack Lowe, a member of the Kansas City Flying Disc Club.

Now, Lowe says they would be forced to relocate completely.

more than 1,000 people have signed a petition to save Swope Park’s disc golf course.

"We realize this isn’t our land. We realize it’s the city’s land. We realize we’re here to help maintain and improve the community we live in. We believe this will improve it as well. However, we feel like we’re being told what to do instead of being a partner," Lowe said.

KC Pet Project released the following statement:

KC Pet Project was so privileged to be gifted this piece of land in Swope Park by the Parks Board and the City of KCMO, a site that is walking distance from other animal welfare organizations in our community, including the Kansas City Zoo, Lakeside Nature Center, and the Swope Park Dog Park.

We are excited that the shelter will continue to impact thousands of families each year who will utilize KC Pet Project’s services, while bringing new visitors and a heartwarming energy to historic Swope Park.

We are very actively working on the new shelter design and the site plans with our architectural and construction teams, and are in very close touch with our Parks Department and City Hall partners every step of the way. We hope to share more information as soon as their process allows, and look so forward to "raising the woof" on the future home for Kansas City’s most vulnerable pets.



City spokesman Chris Hernandez says plans are still in flux.

“What we're trying to do right now is work towards a solution that works for both of these users. These are both excellent partners for the city and we want to make sure that whatever happens, it works for both of them," he said.

Kansas city’s disc golfers say they want to keep their historic course as whole as possible.

"This is a 1,800-acre park in Kansas City. It’s one of the world’s biggest. Do they have to go where programming has been here for 40 years? That’s our question," Lowe said.

