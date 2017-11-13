Officials at UMKC investigating possible sexual assault

Officials at the University of Kansas Missouri-Kansas have confirmed they are investigating a possible sexual assault committed by students.

Interim Chancellor and Provost Barbara A. Bichelmeyer says it happened Friday at an off-campus party.

The school's Title IX Coordinator is conducting an inquiry.

"We take such reports very seriously," the school said in a statement. "UMKC puts the highest priority on the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and members of our community. We have reached out to persons involved in this matter and an investigation is underway."

The university sent out a note to students on Monday.

