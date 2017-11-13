Kansas City police investigate shooting at 51st, Independence

Police are investigating a shooting at 5117 Independence Avenue on the city’s northeast side.

The original shooting call came out at 3:54 p.m. on Monday.

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Dispatch says police are looking for two men who are between 18 and 20 years old.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.

