Kansas City police investigate shooting at 51st, Independence

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a shooting at 5117 Independence Avenue on the city’s northeast side.  

The original shooting call came out at 3:54 p.m. on Monday. 

The condition of the victim is unknown at this time. 

Dispatch says police are looking for two men who are between 18 and 20 years old. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

