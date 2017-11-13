McCaskill: Roy Moore "doesn't belong in the Senate." - KCTV5

McCaskill: Roy Moore "doesn't belong in the Senate."

U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore does not belong in the U.S. Senate. 

On Monday, a second woman came forward to accuse the Alabama GOP Senate nominee of sexual misconduct when she was a minor.

"As an experienced sex crimes prosecutor I recognize the shifts in Roy Moore’s “denials," McCaskill tweeted out. "They completely undermine his credibility. I agree with many of my R colleagues. He doesn’t belong in the Senate. Period."

U.S. Senator Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) also on Monday called for Moore to drop out of the race. 

Moore, in response, said McConnell should be the one to "step aside." He has called the allegations a witch hunt.

