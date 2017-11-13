This sheep is becoming a truck stop legend outside of Higginsville

Is it a sheep? Is it a goat? What's it doing at a truck stop? These are the questions being asked in Higginsville. (Amy Anderson/KCTV5 News)

She's becoming a bit of a legend at a truck stop outside of Higginsville. The people are calling her "Winnie," and she may be on borrowed time.

"I thought it was a big dog, and then I looked again, and I said. 'That's not a dog. It's a sheep," said Ann Johnson, a Georgia resident.

"I've never seen a sheep. I've seen a loose cow. I've seen a loose horse. I've seen a loose pig ... dogs. This is a first for me," trucker Gylinda Gonzales said.

It's a first for everyone around here, and no one is quite sure how to handle it.

Winnie knows her way around semis like nobody's business and has no problems forcing drivers to make way for her.

She is also getting the attention of animal control and police.

Higginsville police say they don't want it to come to this, saying they've tried many times to capture her themselves. However, they don't have a tranquilizer gun or the means to capture her. Police say if she makes her way out onto the highway, they may put her down because she would pose a hazard to drivers.

However, no one here wants that to happen.

Many say if they could find someone with a tranquilizer gun and a trailer, they'll happily give her a home on their farm.

Obviously, a lot of people out there who are hoping this ends well for Winnie. We will keep you posted.

KCTV5 News checked with several experts, and everyone - from farmers to someone who works at a zoo - says Winnie is definitely a sheep.

