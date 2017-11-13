Belton detention officer charged with having sex with inmate - KCTV5

Belton detention officer charged with having sex with inmate

Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Cass County authorities say 35-year-old Emmanuel Wilbourn is charged with two felony counts of having sexual contact with a prisoner. (BigStock) Cass County authorities say 35-year-old Emmanuel Wilbourn is charged with two felony counts of having sexual contact with a prisoner. (BigStock)
BELTON, Mo. (AP) -

A civilian detention officer in Belton is charged with having sex with a prisoner.

Cass County authorities say 35-year-old Emmanuel Wilbourn is charged with two felony counts of having sexual contact with a prisoner.

The alleged victim, a 30-year-old woman, reported the incident Saturday.

Belton police say an investigation determined the contact had occurred at the Belton Police Department jail, and the employee was placed on leave "pending termination proceedings."

Online court records don't list an attorney for Wilbourn.

