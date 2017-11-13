Kansas City, KS man pleads no contest to Overland Park man's dea - KCTV5

Kansas City, KS man pleads no contest to Overland Park man's death

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
OLATHE, KS (AP) -

A Kansas City, KS man has pleaded no contest in the 2015 fatal shooting of an Overland Park man.

Marquise Stokes, 20, was scheduled to go on trial Monday but instead entered the plea to second-degree murder in the June 2015 death of 18-year-old Velik Henderson.

Henderson was fatally shot inside his home.

Nineteen-year-old Trevon Anderson also died at the home.

Court documents said Stokes helped Anderson during an attempted robbery at Henderson's home. Investigators say Henderson and Anderson shot each other.

Stokes will be sentenced Feb. 12.

