Former Royal Carlos Beltran retires after 20-year MLB career

After a 20-year professional career, Carlos Beltran has decided to go out on top, stepping away from the game of baseball.

Beltran made the announcement through a self-written article in The Player’s Tribune titled “Muchas Gracias, Béisbol”.

In the article, Beltran says he is blessed.

"I am blessed to have played this game for 20 years. I am blessed to have played for so many great organizations. I am blessed to have shared all of my experiences with my wife and my three kids, my family and friends…And I am blessed to be a champion. But now, my time as a player has come to an end. Today, I am officially announcing my retirement. Muchas gracias, béisbol. I can’t wait for what the next chapter holds.”

During his Major League Baseball career, Beltran was known for his ever-consistent hitting, sparkling defense and stop-you-in-your-tracks throwing arm.

Beltran first graced the professional diamond with the Kansas City Royals in 1998. He played only 14 games in his first year, maintaining his rookie status for 1999.

During the 1999 season, Beltran hit for a .293 batting average, 22 home runs and 108 RBIs. The numbers were sparkling and so was the defense, earning him the American League Rookie of the Year award.

The Puerto Rico native played seven seasons with the Royals, posting a .287 batting average and hitting 123 home runs, 516 RBIs and 164 stolen bases.

Beltran was traded by the Royals in 2004 to the Houston Astros and during his career spent time playing for seven teams, including, the New York Mets, the New York Yankees, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Texas Rangers and the San Francisco Giants.

Finishing his career with a second, one-year, stint in Houston, Beltran captured his first World Series title.

Beltran retires with a career .279 batting average, 565 doubles, 435 home runs, 1,587 RBIs, 300 stolen bases, a .986 fielding percentage and 143 outfield assists. He also posted strong career postseason numbers, with a .307 batting average, 16 home runs and 42 RBIs.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, Beltran is one of five players in MLB history with at least 400 home runs and 300 stolen bases.

During his career Beltran also was awarded three Gold Gloves, two Silver Slugger awards and was a nine-time All Star.

