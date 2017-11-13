KCPD finds missing and endangered 83-year-old

Hall is described as being six-foot tall, 180 pounds and wearing a blue nightgown. (KCPD)

Police in Kansas City say they have found a woman who was missing and endangered.

Elmira Hall, 83, was last seen Sunday at 9 p.m. in the 5200 block of Brooklyn Avenue.

Police say she has been found and is safe.

Authorities say Hall is currently battling Alzheimer’s disease.

