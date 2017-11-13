Taylor Swift bringing 'reputation Stadium Tour' to Kansas City i - KCTV5

Taylor Swift bringing 'reputation Stadium Tour' to Kansas City in 2018

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Taylor Swift performs at DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP) Taylor Swift performs at DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Get ready, Kansas City. Taylor Swift’s stadium tour is coming next year to Arrowhead Stadium.

Swift's reputation Stadium Tour will kick off in Arizona on May 8. Her tour will then stop in Kansas City on Sept. 8.

Tickets for the show go on sale Dec. 13. Fans can purchase tickets in advance via Taylor Swift Tix powered by Ticketmaster Verified Fan. Registration is currently open and continues until Nov. 28.

Click here for more details about the tour and ticket information.  

