Officials to give Shawnee shopping center a $113 million makeover

What used to be a vibrant Shawnee, KS, shopping district has sat empty and rundown for years.

That’s why developers want to fix it.

Developers are proposing a $113 million development that would bring more than 500 high-end apartments to the Westbrooke Village Shopping Center, located at 75th Street and Quivira Road.

Developments would also include green space, an amphitheater, retail stores and restaurants.

The development team is seeking $25 million, 23-percent of the total cost, in financial incentives from the city.

The tax incentive will be voted on Monday at a city council meeting. The public is encouraged to show up and weigh in on the project.

