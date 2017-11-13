Motorcyclist hits police vehicle in the Northland

Police in Kansas City are investigating a shooting that left a man and two women dead on Friday.More >
Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at 63rd Street and Beacon.More >
The Missouri Department of Conservation is requiring hunters to bring all white-tailed deer hunted this weekend to sampling stations.More >
A metro family was shaken awake and now cannot live in their home after a driver tried to run over a police officer but instead hit their house late Sunday night. It happened at about 10:50 p.m. at a home in the 4700 block of 67th Terrace.More >
Country music star Carrie Underwood is recuperating from injuries sustained in a fall on steps outside her home.More >
O.J. Simpson's attorney says the former football star has been banned from The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Attorney Malcolm LaVergne on Thursday told The Associated Press that Simpson received a trespass notice from the hotel Wednesday.More >
Friends are remembering a married couple killed early on Saturday morning when a wrong-way driver crashed into them.More >
A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the road rage shooting that happened in Overland Park on Friday.More >
Get ready, Kansas City. Taylor Swift’s stadium tour is coming next year to Arrowhead Stadium.More >
There are plenty of ways to enjoy chocolate: bars, ice cream, drink mixes and more. Well now, people can add their nose to the list. Legal Lean, an Orlando-based supplement company has created a chocolate powder that chocolate-lovers can snort.More >
