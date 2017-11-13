Motorcyclist hits police vehicle in the Northland

It happened before 6:55 a.m. on the ramp from Cookingham Drive to Interstate 435. (KCTV5)

Police in Kansas City are investigating what caused a motorcyclist to crash into a police vehicle on Monday.

It happened before 6:55 a.m. on the ramp from Cookingham Drive to Interstate 435.

Police say the driver hit the vehicle of an off-duty officer.

No serious injuries were reported.

