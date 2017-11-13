Car slams into home after trying to hit police officer in the Northland

Police are now trying to figure out if the driver was intoxicated and what caused them to crash. (KCTV5)

A metro family was shaken awake and now cannot live in their home after a driver tried to run over a police officer but instead hit their house late Sunday night.

It happened at about 10:50 p.m. at a home in the 4700 block of 67th Terrace.

Police say they tried to stop the suspect after seeing them prowling around the neighborhood. They say the driver drove through people's yards as he tried to run from the officers.

Officers say the driver hit the back of the home's garage, below one of the bedrooms, and then the car ended up in the pond across the road.

Police say when officers approached the car. the driver revved the engine. An officer tried to break the window of the truck with his elbow and accidentally pulled the trigger on his gun. No one was injured.

The driver was arrested and was taken to an area hospital after complaining about being sore.

People inside the house say the crash shook the entire home. It is now boarded up.

It wasn’t until this morning that next door neighbor Lance Kramer saw the damage.

“Honestly, I didn't hear anything," Kramer said. "I was asleep and heard a car idling so it sounded weird, so I got up and looked out my bedroom window and saw a couple police cars and a red truck and looked like it hit something. No idea it had hit this house though."

Kramer says the neighborhood is a quiet one but also say police have recently been investigating multiple break-ins following recent construction in the area.

“I didn’t even think to look outside the front because apparently it went right through my yard and hit the fence," Kramer said.

Police are now trying to figure out if the driver was intoxicated and what caused them to crash.

The truck was towed from the scene.

Those living in the home will not be able to stay inside the house for some time as it is not structurally sound and will need to be repaired before it can be inhabited again.

