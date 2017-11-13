Car slams into home after trying to hit police officer in KCMO

Police are now trying to figure out if the driver was intoxicated and what caused them to crash. (KCTV5)

A metro family was shaken awake and now cannot live in their home after a driver tried to run over a police officer but instead hit their house late Sunday night.

It happened at about 10:50 p.m. at a home in the 4700 block of 67th Terrace.

People inside the house say the crash shook the entire home. It is now boarded up.

Police say the driver hit the home and then the car ended up in the pond across the road. The driver was arrested.

Officers say no one was hurt, but KCTV5 crews did see one person taken away on a stretcher.

Police are now trying to figure out if the driver was intoxicated and what caused them to crash.

The truck was towed from the scene.

Those living in the home will not be able to stay inside the house for some time as it is not structurally sound and will need to be repaired before it can be inhabited again.

