Man with knife robs Subway restaurant in Raytown

Police in Raytown are investigating after a man wielding a knife robbed a Subway on Sunday afternoon.

The robbery happened just after 4 p.m. Sunday at the Subway located at 9305 Gregory Blvd.

The suspect is described by police as a black male who was wearing a dark-colored beanie style cap, dark colored coat and blue jeans. He's believed to be 5'10" and slender.

If you have any information, contact the Raytown Police Department or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

