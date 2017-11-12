Man with knife robs Subway restaurant in Raytown

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at 63rd Street and Beacon. Details are limited at this time, but Kansas City police confirm the homicide happened. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.More >
Police in Kansas City are investigating a shooting that left a man and two women dead on Friday.More >
The Missouri Department of Conservation is requiring hunters to bring all white-tailed deer hunted this weekend to sampling stations.More >
Country music star Carrie Underwood is recuperating from injuries sustained in a fall on steps outside her home.More >
O.J. Simpson's attorney says the former football star has been banned from The Cosmopolitan hotel-casino in Las Vegas. Attorney Malcolm LaVergne on Thursday told The Associated Press that Simpson received a trespass notice from the hotel Wednesday.More >
Disneyland Park has shut down two cooling towers at its park in Southern California following an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease.More >
A metro family was shaken awake and now cannot live in their home after a driver tried to run over a police officer but instead hit their house late Sunday night. It happened at about 10:50 p.m. at a home in the 4700 block of 67th Terrace.More >
One person is in custody following a stabbing at the Macy's store at the Mall of America Sunday night. Police in Bloomington, MN confirm a suspect is in custody, but have not released the number of victims. At least three people were stabbed in the shooting, according to The Star Tribune. This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5.com for more.More >
Friends are remembering a married couple killed early on Saturday morning when a wrong-way driver crashed into them.More >
A man has been charged with attempted murder in connection with the road rage shooting that happened in Overland Park on Friday.More >
