Show goes on at Westport comedy club hours after car crashes into building

A comedy club in Westport isn't laughing about an overnight accident that damaged their building.

A car drove right through the side of The Kick Comedy theater.

Brandon Durkes of KC Improve Company had just come off stage when a car smashed through the wall.

"You never know what's going to happen," Durkes said. "It's all made up on the spot."

Durkes was chatting with some other performers in the Green Room when they heard a large boom.

They couldn't believe what they saw when the discovered what the noise was.

"There's a car there in the wall and headlights shining through," he said. "It was surreal. If it had been 30 minutes earlier we would have been in a show."

He says the owner of the theater worked non-stop to patch the hole. The owner was busy setting up for a jazz ensemble performing at the club.

Durkes says the best way to help the theater is to come to a show.

"The theater is running tonight, which is to say the Ptacek family is on it," he said. "The owners here are so accommodating. They love the arts. We're the arts. We love them."

Durkes and his group will meet at the club on Tuesday.

