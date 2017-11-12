Report: 2 victims, suspect injured in stabbing at Mall of Americ - KCTV5

Report: 2 victims, suspect injured in stabbing at Mall of America

Posted: Updated:
(AP) (AP)
MINNEAPOLIS (KCTV) -

One person is in custody following a stabbing at the Macy's store at the Mall of America Sunday night. 

Police in Bloomington, MN confirm a suspect is in custody. 

The Star Tribune in Minneapolis is reporting that two victims and a suspect were wounded in the stabbing. 

The two victims were taken to the hospital. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5.com for more.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.