Man killed in double-shooting after suspect opens fire from vehi - KCTV5

Man killed in double-shooting after suspect opens fire from vehicle

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
Connect
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at 63rd Street and Beacon. 

One person was killed in a double-shooting and another person suffered serious injuries in the double-shooting. 

Police were dispatched to an area hospital where they found the two victims. 

Investigators believe the victims were shot by at least one person in a second vehicle. 

Both shooting victims were men in their 20s. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.