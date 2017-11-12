Man killed in double-shooting after suspect opens fire from vehicle

Kansas City police are investigating a homicide at 63rd Street and Beacon.

One person was killed in a double-shooting and another person suffered serious injuries in the double-shooting.

Police were dispatched to an area hospital where they found the two victims.

Investigators believe the victims were shot by at least one person in a second vehicle.

Both shooting victims were men in their 20s.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for more.