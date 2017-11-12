Missouri lawmaker shares experience as sexual assault victim - KCTV5

Missouri lawmaker shares experience as sexual assault victim

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
Connect
(Holly Rehder's Twitter Account) (Holly Rehder's Twitter Account)

SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri state lawmaker is sharing her story of being sexually abused by her grandfather when she was a girl to help other victims.

Rep. Holly Rehder tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that she was 11 when her grandfather crawled into her bed with her and started touching her.

Rehder says she didn't feel safe after the incident, but the next day when she went to her great aunt's house, she told her great aunt and her mom and neighbors.

The 48-year-old Republican from Sikeston, Missouri, says she told others because she wanted to stop the abuse from happening again.

Rehder's grandfather wasn't charged with a crime but he later sought treatment. He is deceased.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.