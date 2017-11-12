Arrest report: Chiefs' Roy Miller got into physical altercation with wife while children were home

New details are emerging about why the Chiefs' defensive tackle Roy Miller was arrested for domestic battery in Florida on Saturday.

According to the arrest report, when police arrived, they made contact with Nicole Miller, Roy Miller's wife.

She said that she and her husband had gone for a "date night" at the Jacksonville Zoo. He left before her in a rideshare and she took a second one home later. When she arrived at home, he wasn't there. When he did come home, they began to argue about where he had been.

The argument turned physical and Nicole Miller told police that he grabbed her by the hair and pushed her around. She wasn't sure how he hit her in the face because she was trying to get away.

She sustained a small abrasion on her face and a scratch on the back of her neck. A braid was torn from the back of her head and her shirt was nearly completely ripped off.

She also said he threw her phone in the toilet and then stopped her from getting it. After a brief struggle, however, she was able to get to her phone and call the police.

Roy Miller then called her son into the room with him and barricaded himself in the bedroom, according to the arrest report.

She told police that she and Miller have been married for 6.5 years and have a 17-year-old son from a previous relationship and four children together who are 9, 7, 4, and 3 years old.

One of the witnesses said that she saw her mother and father arguing, then saw her father on top of her mother.

A witness who was staying with the Millers said that she heard them arguing, so she ushered all the children to the other side of the house.

At some point, a bedroom door slammed and she heard "thumping" coming from inside the room as if someone was being hit. She said she heard the victim tell the suspect not to hit her again. She also said the victim was uninjured before entering the bedroom and that she saw the victim being held back from getting her phone.

Police found Roy Miller sleeping inside the bedroom and he agreed to speak to police after being awakened.

The victim declined to provide a written statement.

DCF was notified via phone due to the fact that children were present due to the incident.

The jail log shows that Roy Miller was booked shortly before 5 a.m. on Saturday on a misdemeanor charge.

He had his first appearance in court in the afternoon.

The judge ordered that Miller be released that day and said that he is allowed to make contact with his wife, but that any violence toward her will break his release.

The judge said that the victim is no longer pressing charges against Miller. Also, the state said that they need more time to investigate the matter.

Miller said in court that he will be hiring an attorney.

Previous coverage:

Chiefs' Roy Miller arrested for domestic battery in Florida

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.